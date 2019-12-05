Russia will take into consideration NATO's decision to declare space as a domain of its operations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"Regarding the declaration of outer space as NATO's domain of operations: they have already declared cyberspace in the same capacity.

This requires serious consideration of the work of all international institutions because we must follow the rule that is written in the UN charter. Security is our common heritage, and the collective security system must be based on the principle of equality and respect for each other's sovereignty," Lavrov told reporters following the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Slovakia.