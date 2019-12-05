UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Take Into Account NATO's Declaration Of Space As Its Operational Domain - Lavrov

Daniyal Sohail 35 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:21 PM

Russia to Take Into Account NATO's Declaration of Space as Its Operational Domain - Lavrov

Russia will take into consideration NATO's decision to declare space as a domain of its operations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia will take into consideration NATO's decision to declare space as a domain of its operations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Regarding the declaration of outer space as NATO's domain of operations: they have already declared cyberspace in the same capacity.

This requires serious consideration of the work of all international institutions because we must follow the rule that is written in the UN charter. Security is our common heritage, and the collective security system must be based on the principle of equality and respect for each other's sovereignty," Lavrov told reporters following the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Slovakia.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Russia Same Slovakia All

Recent Stories

Havana Film Festival begins in Cuban capital

35 seconds ago

UK's Corbyn should lose: Israeli foreign minister

38 seconds ago

Islamabad facing acute water shortage: National As ..

40 seconds ago

Sana Baloch calls for mechanism to streamline the ..

46 seconds ago

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

52 minutes ago

MUCT consumers can get 25% concession up to Dec 31 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.