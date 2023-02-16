MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The civil infrastructure used in space for military purposes by Ukraine may become a legitimate target for Russia's retaliatory strike, deputy director of the Department for nonproliferation and arms control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Konstantin Vorontsov, said on Thursday.

"We underscore that such activities are in fact an indirect participation in armed conflicts, we indicate that such a quasi-civilian space infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," Vorontsov said in a speech in Russia's Federation Council.

The diplomat noted that the "provocative use" of civilian satellites raises questions in the context of the Outer Space Treaty, which provides exclusively for its peaceful use.