UrduPoint.com

Russia To Team Up With Belarus To Develop High-Tech Spacecraft - Putin

Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russia will team up with Belarus to implement a major project for the production and launch of special spacecraft for remote sensing of the Earth, RUssian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday,

"As for remote sensing of the Earth, a large project has been launched to manufacture and launch special spacecraft.

For this, we combined the scientific and industrial potential of Russia and the leading enterprises of Belarus, which have always been famous ” since Soviet times ” for their competencies in the production of high-precision equipment, sophisticated optoelectronic and radio engineering systems," Putin said at the awards ceremony for cosmonauts.

