Russia To Train 4 Indian Astronauts, Supply Spacesuits - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Four Indian astronauts will undergo training at the Russian Cosmonaut Training Center, State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Wednesday following talks between its General Director Dmitry Rogozin and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

According to a statement by Roscosmos, Moscow and New Delhi are expected to agree contracts on supplies of Russian-made spacesuits, crew seats and portholes for the spacecraft used inthe Indian manned space mission.

The Indian government announced in December 2018 that it was allocating 100 billion rupees ($1.43bln) for India's first manned space mission set to be launched by 2022.

Your Thoughts and Comments

