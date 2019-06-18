Russia to Transfer Satellite That Outlived Original Lifespan by Half to Orbital Reserve

A Russian Glonass-M navigation satellite that was launched in 2007 and has already exceeded its expected service life by 50 percent will be transferred to the orbital reserve on Wednesday, the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing run by the Russian Central Research Institute of Machine Building said on Tuesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A Russian Glonass-M navigation satellite that was launched in 2007 and has already exceeded its expected service life by 50 percent will be transferred to the orbital reserve on Wednesday, the Information and Analysis Center for Positioning, Navigation and Timing run by the Russian Central Research Institute of Machine Building said on Tuesday in a statement.

"According to Glonass System Control Center, the Glonass-M #723 (orbital slot 12) was set to spares from 13:00 (MT) 19.06.2019 [10:00 a.

m. GMT] till 00:00 (MT) 20.06.2019 [21:00 p.m. June 19 GMT]," the statement said.

Glonass-M satellite 723 is now expected to be replaced by Glonass-M satellite 758.

The Glonass constellation comprises a total of 27 satellites, including 24 operational devices. The satellites circle the Earth at an altitude of about 11,000 miles and ensure complete coverage of the earth and global signal availability. The system provides 24-hour navigation services, including high accurate location information and precise time to users.