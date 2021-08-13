Russia, Tunisia to Sign Friday Memo on Spaceflight of 1st African Female Astronaut -Source

- Home
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation and Tunisia are going to sign on Friday a memorandum on the first-ever spaceflight of a female astronaut from Africa, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.
"On Friday, there will be a teleconference between Moscow and Tunisia, during which the parties are going to sign a memorandum on possible preparations for a spaceflight of a female citizen of this country to the Intentional Space Station [ISS]," the source said.
During the teleconference, Tunisia will be represented by President Kais Saied, while Roscosmos by CEO Dmitry Rogozin.