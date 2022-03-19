Russia Urges Google to Drop Restrictions Against Russian Media, Resources on YouTube

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor urged Google on Saturday to immediately stop restricting Russian media and resources on YouTube, warning it can respond with "measures of technological impact."

"Once again we urge Google to immediately stop any restrictions on the YouTube platform in relation to Russian media and resources, to provide Russian users with unimpeded access to information in accordance with current Russian legislation. And we remind you of the measures of technological impact provided for by law in relation to internet platforms," the regulator said in a statement.

According to the statement, YouTube, owned by the US company Google LLC, has become a tool in the anti-Russian information war. The platform has repeatedly censored Russian media channels registered in accordance with the country's law, including public figures, creative groups, sports teams and educational projects covering Russian history.

Roskomnadzor said that it had recorded 54 cases of restriction of Russian channels on YouTube. Among those censored were such Russian media as RBC, NTV, TNT, REN tv, Izvestia, 5TV, Russkoye Radio, Tsargrad. Channel One, Russia-1, Russia-K, Zvezda, Russia-24, Sputnik, and RIA Novosti. YouTube channels of the educational film projects "Rzhev. 500 days on fire" and "Crimea. The way home" also remain blocked.

"In relation to all the facts of censorship of Russian media and socially significant resources, Roskomnadzor sent demands to stop discrimination and provide free access to information for all users of the video-sharing hub. However, as of March 18, these demands were not met by Google LLC," Roskomnadzor said.