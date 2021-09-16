Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation - Peskov

As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on China's internet regulation practices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on China's internet regulation practices.

"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.