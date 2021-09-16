UrduPoint.com

Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation - Peskov

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:46 PM

Russia Uses 'Best Suited' Internet Regulation - Peskov

As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on China's internet regulation practices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) As a sovereign country, Russia uses the kind of internet regulation that suits it best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on China's internet regulation practices.

"Russia is a sovereign country. We regulate the internet the way that is best suited for our country," Peskov told journalists when asked if Russia is interested in China's experience in that area.

Related Topics

Internet Russia China Best

Recent Stories

CSTO to Create Mechanism for Cooperation of Milita ..

CSTO to Create Mechanism for Cooperation of Military Police, Prosecutors - Zas

2 minutes ago
 CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Oper ..

CSTO to Use Its Peacekeeping Forces in UN-Led Operations - Secretary General

9 minutes ago
 UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Aus ..

UK Not Intending to Antagonize France With New Australia-UK-US Pact - Minister

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detecte ..

COVID-19 Outbreak in Putin's Entourage Was Detected Earlier in September - Kreml ..

19 minutes ago
 Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Repor ..

Kremlin Regrets European Parliament's Russia Report

20 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement t ..

Russian Investigators Open Probe Into Inducement to Riot on Days of Parliamentar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.