Russia Uses New Gonets Communication Equipment To Track Migrating Deer
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:23 PM
Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday.
"We picked several deer for the project.
All devices did great during the test, transmitting data about their whereabouts for a year," Pavel Cherenkov said during a roundtable in the Russian parliament.
The Satellite System Gonets company is building a constellation of satellites to provide high-quality mobile communication in Russia and abroad. It is part of the state space agency Roscosmos.
Cherenkov said the experiment was a win-win. The company tested its electronics ahead of the 2024 deployment to orbit, while Russian scientists collected priceless data about deer migration north of the Arctic Circle.