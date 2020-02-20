Russia Uses New Gonets Communication Equipment to Track Migrating Deer

Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday.

"We picked several deer for the project.

All devices did great during the test, transmitting data about their whereabouts for a year," Pavel Cherenkov said during a roundtable in the Russian parliament.

The Satellite System Gonets company is building a constellation of satellites to provide high-quality mobile communication in Russia and abroad. It is part of the state space agency Roscosmos.

Cherenkov said the experiment was a win-win. The company tested its electronics ahead of the 2024 deployment to orbit, while Russian scientists collected priceless data about deer migration north of the Arctic Circle.