UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Uses New Gonets Communication Equipment To Track Migrating Deer

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:23 PM

Russia Uses New Gonets Communication Equipment to Track Migrating Deer

Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian state firm Gonets has equipped deer with transmitter-fitted collars to observe their migration routes, in a test of a new satellite communication technology, its CEO said Thursday.

"We picked several deer for the project.

All devices did great during the test, transmitting data about their whereabouts for a year," Pavel Cherenkov said during a roundtable in the Russian parliament.

The Satellite System Gonets company is building a constellation of satellites to provide high-quality mobile communication in Russia and abroad. It is part of the state space agency Roscosmos.

Cherenkov said the experiment was a win-win. The company tested its electronics ahead of the 2024 deployment to orbit, while Russian scientists collected priceless data about deer migration north of the Arctic Circle.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Mobile Parliament Company Circle All Satellites

Recent Stories

Swiss Prosecution Indicts PSG President, Ex-FIFA S ..

2 minutes ago

All 3 of India's Coronavirus Patients Discharged F ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey Requests Two Patriot Batteries From US to ' ..

8 minutes ago

Syrian Army Repels Attacks by Pro-Turkish Terroris ..

8 minutes ago

Two Turkish Servicemen Killed, Five Injured in Aer ..

8 minutes ago

UK, Canada Diplomats Request Visit With Spy Suspec ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.