UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcome At Upcoming IAF Conference In Quito, IAC In Paris - Executive Director

Daniyal Sohail Published April 07, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Russia Welcome at Upcoming IAF Conference in Quito, IAC in Paris - Executive Director

Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation, told Sputnik that Russia is welcome at the upcoming IAF Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries in Quito and The International Astronautical Congress in Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation, told Sputnik that Russia is welcome at the upcoming IAF Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries in Quito and The International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

"We are planning for upcoming events - a global conference on space for emerging countries in Quito, the International Astronautical Congress in Paris in 2022. And we hope to see all our stakeholders," Feichtinger said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

When asked whether Russia is welcome there, Feichtinger stated, "as any other country. Yes."

Feichtinger also said he does not have any concrete pals for talks with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

Feichtinger spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium that brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

Related Topics

World Russia Quito Paris Congress Christian All

Recent Stories

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terroris ..

CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

14 minutes ago
 Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsi ..

Spanish Parliament Urges Prime Minister to Reconsider Stance on Western Sahara

15 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Y ..

US Jobless Claims Reset to Downside With Near 55-Year Low in Weekly Filing - Lab ..

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process ag ..

DC chairs meeting to review vaccination process against lumpy skin disease

15 minutes ago
 UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

UNGA Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

15 minutes ago
 Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarde ..

Russia sanctions throw spotlight on Putin's guarded private life

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.