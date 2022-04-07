Russia Welcome at Upcoming IAF Conference in Quito, IAC in Paris - Executive Director

Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation, told Sputnik that Russia is welcome at the upcoming IAF Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries in Quito and The International Astronautical Congress in Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Christian Feichtinger, executive director of the International Astronautical Federation, told Sputnik that Russia is welcome at the upcoming IAF Global Conference on Space for Emerging Countries in Quito and The International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

"We are planning for upcoming events - a global conference on space for emerging countries in Quito, the International Astronautical Congress in Paris in 2022. And we hope to see all our stakeholders," Feichtinger said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

When asked whether Russia is welcome there, Feichtinger stated, "as any other country. Yes."

Feichtinger also said he does not have any concrete pals for talks with Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.

Feichtinger spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium that brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence organizations to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.