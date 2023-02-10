UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Have Up To 360 Satellites In Orbit By 2030 - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail Published February 10, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Russia Will Have Up to 360 Satellites in Orbit by 2030 - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia will be able to increase its orbital constellation to 360 satellites by 2030, but the production must be increased, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov has told Sputnik.

"If we do not change anything, we will have a constellation of about 360 satellites. That seems like a lot compared to today's 190. But then we will drop today's 3.5% of space services on the world market to 0.5%. India, which today seriously lags behind Russia, will overtake us by five times in the number of satellites, not to mention America, Europe, and China," Borisov said.

Russia can produce up to 42 satellites a year, while the United States produces up to 1,000 satellites a year and China up to 450 satellites, Borisov said, adding that Russia missed out on the transition to the industrial model of satellite production.

"It is necessary to multiply production today. To reach 250 satellites per year by 2025 and to reach one satellite a day by 2030," the CEO said.

Borisov said that Russia's minimum required orbital constellation by 2030 must consist of 1,000-1,200 satellites.

Related Topics

India World Russia Europe China United States Market Satellites

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

4 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

4 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

5 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.