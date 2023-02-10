Russia Will Have Up to 360 Satellites in Orbit by 2030 - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia will be able to increase its orbital constellation to 360 satellites by 2030, but the production must be increased, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov has told Sputnik.

"If we do not change anything, we will have a constellation of about 360 satellites. That seems like a lot compared to today's 190. But then we will drop today's 3.5% of space services on the world market to 0.5%. India, which today seriously lags behind Russia, will overtake us by five times in the number of satellites, not to mention America, Europe, and China," Borisov said.

Russia can produce up to 42 satellites a year, while the United States produces up to 1,000 satellites a year and China up to 450 satellites, Borisov said, adding that Russia missed out on the transition to the industrial model of satellite production.

"It is necessary to multiply production today. To reach 250 satellites per year by 2025 and to reach one satellite a day by 2030," the CEO said.

Borisov said that Russia's minimum required orbital constellation by 2030 must consist of 1,000-1,200 satellites.