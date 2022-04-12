Russia Will Not Create Methane Rocket Amur-LNG While Soyuz-2 in Service - Roscosmos

Russia will not create the Amur-LNG methane carrier rocket until it becomes clear that it is time to end the operation of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russia will not create the Amur-LNG methane carrier rocket until it becomes clear that it is time to end the operation of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the Amur-LNG rocket, it will appear when, and not before, when we feel that it is time to end the operation of the Soyuz-2," Rogozin said, adding that Soyuz rockets have undergone all the necessary upgrades and show high performance.

Russia started designing the Amur-LNG rocket in 2020. It is planned to be a two-stage medium-class rocket, the first launch of which from the Vostochny cosmodrome was originally scheduled for 2026. It is planned that Amur-SPG will replace the Soyuz-2 rockets. The completion of the preliminary design has been postponed several times, and should not take place before the summer of 2022.