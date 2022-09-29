UrduPoint.com

Russia Willing To Cooperate With US In Space Despite Strained Relations - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published September 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Russia Willing to Cooperate With US in Space Despite Strained Relations - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russia is interested in pragmatic cooperation with the United States in space despite the current state of bilateral relations, and expects that joint plans to send Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to space will be implemented, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It is in the interests of our countries to continue pragmatic cooperation in space. Of course, we welcome a successful start to the practical implementation of the agreement on integrated flights signed by state corporation Roscosmos and NASA in July this year," Zakharova said.

She also expressed her hope that the US would start to be "guided by common sense" in relations with Russia.

"We are ready for constructive cooperation with all actors in space activities and welcome all projects and initiatives aimed at space exploration and its use in the interests of all mankind," the spokeswoman added.

In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21 carrying another crew including Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio. The only female cosmonaut at Roscosmos, Anna Kikina, will fly to the ISS on the US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

The agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.

Related Topics

Russia United States July September All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

2 hours ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

2 hours ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.