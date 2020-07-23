Russia Works on Pita Bread for Cosmonauts to Make Sandwiches in Space - Research Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Russian scientists are developing pita bread that cosmonauts in orbit can use to make sandwiches, Marina Kostyuchenko, the head of the Scientific Research Institute of Baking Industry, said on Thursday.

"We are currently working to develop the pita bread," she said in a broadcast by Russian space corporation Roscosmos.

Kostyuchenko has noted that Russian cosmonauts have expressed their interest in the tortilla bread used by US astronauts to make sandwiches.

In 2019, Russian astronaut Oleg Artemyev said that tortillas were popular at the International Space Station, as you can wrap canned food in them.