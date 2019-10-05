Russian Aerospace Forces Finished Tests of Cutting Edge GLONASS-K Satellite - Official

The Russian military has finished testing the next-generation GLONASS-K navigation satellite, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The Russian military has finished testing the next-generation GLONASS-K navigation satellite, Maj. Gen. Anatoly Nestechuk, the chief of staff of the 15th Russian Aerospace Forces Army, said on Saturday.

"At this moment we have finished tests of the next-generation GLONASS-K spacecraft, which have been conducted within a planned program of flight tests," Nestechuk told Russian radio station Echo of Moscow.

He noted that comprehensive flight tests of the entire GLONASS navigation system with the new satellite would be finished in the first half of 2020.

At the moment, the GLONASS constellation consists of 27 satellites, including 22 operational devices in orbit. To ensure the global coverage of the navigation system, 24 operational satellites are needed.