UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Anthropomorphous Robot Fedor Transferred To Spacecraft To Start Tests On Monday

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Russian Anthropomorphous Robot Fedor Transferred to Spacecraft to Start Tests on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor, which is due to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) later in the month, had been placed into the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to begin tests on Monday.

"You can congratulate me! Today I was transferred to the Soyuz MS manned spacecraft and am now being placed in the pilot's seat. Tomorrow morning we will begin testing my systems together with the spacecraft control system," the robot said on Twitter.

Before the flight to the ISS, Fedor changed his name to Skybot F-850 and received a "voice" for communication with cosmonauts.

In addition, the robot started a Twitter account. Skybot is now at Baikonur, where he is preparing for the flight. The cybercosmonaut will leave for the ISS on August 22 and is scheduled to return on September 7. After the Soyuz MS-14 docking with the station, the robot will be transferred to the Russian segment to carry out several tasks under the control of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Robot August September

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

34 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.