Russian Anthropomorphous Robot Fedor Transferred to Spacecraft to Start Tests on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor, which is due to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) later in the month, had been placed into the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to begin tests on Monday.

"You can congratulate me! Today I was transferred to the Soyuz MS manned spacecraft and am now being placed in the pilot's seat. Tomorrow morning we will begin testing my systems together with the spacecraft control system," the robot said on Twitter.

Before the flight to the ISS, Fedor changed his name to Skybot F-850 and received a "voice" for communication with cosmonauts.

In addition, the robot started a Twitter account. Skybot is now at Baikonur, where he is preparing for the flight. The cybercosmonaut will leave for the ISS on August 22 and is scheduled to return on September 7. After the Soyuz MS-14 docking with the station, the robot will be transferred to the Russian segment to carry out several tasks under the control of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.