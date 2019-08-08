Russian Antimonopoly Service Opens Case Against Apple Over Its Steps in iOS Apps Market

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in a statement on Thursday that it had initiated a case against Apple over its abuse of its dominant position in the market of iOS applications, responding to a complaint by Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity provider

The FAS said that Apple's unjustified rejection of a version of the Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK) parental control program had resulted in the next version of the KSK losing a "substantial part of its functionality." At the same time, Apple introduced its own Screen Time iOS application, also functioning as a parental control program.

The FAS stressed, citing media, that Kaspersky Lab and 11 more developers had faced functionality deviations or restrictions over Screen Time launch.

"Having studied all the materials, the FAS concluded that Apple's actions, involving applying undefined software requirements to developers and rejecting software versions that have been previously distributed in the App Store, showcase Apple's abuse of its dominant position in the iOS application distribution market," the FAS said.

The hearing will be held on September 13.