UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Antimonopoly Service Opens Case Against Apple Over Its Steps In IOS Apps Market

Daniyal Sohail 18 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:09 PM

Russian Antimonopoly Service Opens Case Against Apple Over Its Steps in iOS Apps Market

The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in a statement on Thursday that it had initiated a case against Apple over its abuse of its dominant position in the market of iOS applications, responding to a complaint by Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity provider

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in a statement on Thursday that it had initiated a case against Apple over its abuse of its dominant position in the market of iOS applications, responding to a complaint by Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity provider.

The FAS said that Apple's unjustified rejection of a version of the Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK) parental control program had resulted in the next version of the KSK losing a "substantial part of its functionality." At the same time, Apple introduced its own Screen Time iOS application, also functioning as a parental control program.

The FAS stressed, citing media, that Kaspersky Lab and 11 more developers had faced functionality deviations or restrictions over Screen Time launch.

"Having studied all the materials, the FAS concluded that Apple's actions, involving applying undefined software requirements to developers and rejecting software versions that have been previously distributed in the App Store, showcase Apple's abuse of its dominant position in the iOS application distribution market," the FAS said.

The hearing will be held on September 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Same September Apple Market Media All

Recent Stories

Solid measures afoot to protect wildlife: Division ..

15 seconds ago

Earthquake jolts different parts of KP

19 seconds ago

All Blacks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern honour r ..

21 seconds ago

Over 130,000 People Evacuated From India's Western ..

22 seconds ago

August seats sale alert! Book Dubai-Manila flights ..

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.