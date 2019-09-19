Russian Antimonopoly Watchdog Fines Google $1,560 Over Illegal Ads of Financial Services

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said Thursday it had fined Google 100,000 rubles, or about $1,560, over spreading illegal ads of financial services.

"Russia's FAS fined Goggle LLC 100,000 rubles as a publisher of improper advertisements of the financial services of Ali Trade company with the help of Google AdWords service," FAS said in a press release.

