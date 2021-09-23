Russian Antitrust Watchdog FAS Not Ruling Out Fining Yandex Even Despite Settlement

The conclusion of a settlement agreement between the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and Russian Internet holding Yandex on the case regarding the elimination of discriminatory conditions in the search engine does not rule out the possibility of imposing a fine on the company, the FAS told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The conclusion of a settlement agreement between the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and Russian internet holding Yandex on the case regarding the elimination of discriminatory conditions in the search engine does not rule out the possibility of imposing a fine on the company, the FAS told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, representatives of Yandex and the FAS in the Moscow Arbitration Court announced that they could settle the dispute at the request of the company, which was challenging the initiation of an antitrust case against it for discrimination against third-party services in its search results, as a result of which the company could face a turnover fine, which can range from 1% to 15% of the proceeds.

"The fundamental thing in this matter is the fulfillment of the FAS requirements, previously indicated in the warning, and the observance of the rights of market participants. The conclusion of a settlement agreement does not rule out the possibility of imposing a fine on the company," the antitrust watchdog said.

The FAS reported in April that it had opened a case against Yandex for discriminating against third-party services in particular, Ivi, Avito, CIAN, Profi.ru, Tutu.ru, Drom.ru, 2GIS, Zoon in search results.