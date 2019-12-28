UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces' Unified Space System Detected 64 Launches Of ICBMs- Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Russian Armed Forces' Unified Space System Detected 64 Launches of ICBMs- Defense Ministry

The Russian space missile warning system, during its experimental combat duty, has detected 64 launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), 35 of which were foreign, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian space missile warning system, during its experimental combat duty, has detected 64 launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), 35 of which were foreign, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Field tests were successfully conducted to detect 64 launches of ballistic missiles, including 35 foreign ones and 136 launches of carrier rockets, 97 of them foreign," Krivoruchko said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.

According to the deputy minister, the Unified Space Detection and Combat Control System (EKS) will become the basis of a missile warning system and will significantly reduce the time it usually takes to detect ballistic missile launches, as well as increase the reliability and efficiency of communicating information on missile threats to the country's leadership and the armed forces.

At the moment, according to the deputy defense minister, the EKS includes three satellites.

