UrduPoint.com

Russian Arms Control Delegation In Vienna Says Facebook Blocked Its Account

Daniyal Sohail Published January 16, 2022 | 09:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control said on Sunday that its Facebook account was blocked after posts about security guarantees.

"The Russian delegation arrived in Vienna for a new negotiations round.

The work starts with the restoration of our #Facebook account that was blocked "on the wave" of our #SecurityGuarantees posts. @facebookapp, what about freedom of speech and pluralism of opinions?" the official Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna tweeted.

