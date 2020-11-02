UrduPoint.com
Russian Army's Tech Upgrades Shrink Time Between Reconnaissance, Strike By 2.5 Times -Gen.

Mon 02nd November 2020

Russian Army's Tech Upgrades Shrink Time Between Reconnaissance, Strike by 2.5 Times -Gen.

The Russian military has been able to shorten the time between reconnaissance and a targeted strike by 2.5 times due to technical improvements over the past few years, according to Intelligence Chief of Russia's Ground Forces Major General Alexey Belousov

In an interview with the Russian military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, published Monday, Belousov explained how advances in intelligence gathering and relay technology have helped reconnaissance units have a real-time picture of enemy movement well beyond front lines.

In an interview with the Russian military's official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, published Monday, Belousov explained how advances in intelligence gathering and relay technology have helped reconnaissance units have a real-time picture of enemy movement well beyond front lines.

"Technical means have made it possible to reduce the reconnaissance-strike time window by 2.5 times. Already, reconnaissance units are capable of revealing enemy targets to the entire depth of the zone of responsibility in real-time," Belousov was quoted as saying by the publication.

The major general noted the expansion of the army's radiolocation capabilities, which allow for the reliable gathering of data regardless of visibility or weather conditions.

Newly developed satellite signal systems allow pinpointing of helicopter movement while seismic sensors can signal the movement of enemy tanks, Belousov explained. This is in addition to the constantly improving military drone technology.

These improvements help the military have the most up-to-date information for combat efficiency and minimization of casualties on frontlines, Belousov concluded.

