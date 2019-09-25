UrduPoint.com
Russian Authorities Confirm Crew Of Soyuz MS-15 Spaceflight, Including UAE Astronaut

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:36 AM

A Russian state commission has confirmed the crew for the Soyuz MS-15 spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS), Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Tuesday

"The State Commission on flight testing of crewed space complexes has confirmed the Soyuz MS-15 crewed spacecraft prime and backup crew composition, as well as confirmed full readiness of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket and the ground facilities for the launch in accordance with the International Space Station program," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The corporation added that the primary crew will be led by Russia's Oleg Skripochka, and will include the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Neyadi, among its members.

Soyuz MS-15 is scheduled to launch on Wednesday.

