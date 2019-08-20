UrduPoint.com
Russian-Based Site Appeals US Court Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Facebook - Filing

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:50 AM

Russian-Based Site Appeals US Court Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Facebook - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The St. Petersburg-based Federal Agency of news (FAN) internet company appealed a US court's decision to dismiss its lawsuit against Facebook for shutting down the organization's account, court documents revealed.

On April 4, 2018, Facebook shut down FAN's account, accusing the group of violating the social media giant's terms of service. FAN and its Director General Evgeniy Zubarev insisted that Facebook restore access to its page and pay a fine.

"This Amended Complaint asks the court to issue a judgment for all harms suffered by FAN and Mr.

Zubarev based on the acts, errors, omissions, and misconduct of Facebook, to wit: blocking access to FAN's Facebook account, posts, and all content on Facebook's web-based platform or service based on FAN's and Facebook's contractual agreement and FAN's constitutionally-protected activities," court documents revealed on Monday.

The United States has imposed sanctions on FAN, accusing it of alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. FAN has rejected the accusations.

