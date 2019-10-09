UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Biotech Lab To Print Bigger Pieces Of Muscle Tissue In Space - Cofounder

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:04 PM

Russian Biotech Lab to Print Bigger Pieces of Muscle Tissue in Space - Cofounder

3D Bioprinting Solutions, a Russian biotechnology lab, plans to print even bigger pieces of muscle tissue in space after growing the first-ever meat in zero gravity, its cofounder said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) 3D Bioprinting Solutions, a Russian biotechnology lab, plans to print even bigger pieces of muscle tissue in space after growing the first-ever meat in zero gravity, its cofounder said Wednesday.

The company announced Monday that its groundbreaking experiment to create muscle tissue from cow, rabbit and fish cells inside a bioprinter on the International Space Station had been successful.

"The experiment took seven days, which is a short term. We have plans for a longer cultivation of bigger constructs with a greater number of cells," Yusef Khesuani told reporters in Moscow.

Khesuani, who is also the company's managing partner, said the printed muscle samples were only a few millimeters long.

The bioprinter has also been used to assemble things like thyroid gland, cartilage tissue and E. coli bacterial biofilm constructs, which will be particularly useful for researching antibiotic resistance in pathogenic bacteria.

"Labs have had no success in producing satisfactory [biofilm] models on earth. So, what we have to offer may prove an ideal model for testing antibiotics to treat antibiotic-resistant chronic diseases," Khesuani said.

Bacterial biofilms are communities of bacteria that form three-dimensional structures. They are associated with chronic illnesses, such as chronic bronchitis. Biofilm-based infections are extremely resistant to antibiotics.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company May From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Co ..

8 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in various parts ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detects electr ..

3 minutes ago

DC confirms death of five more ailing children in ..

3 minutes ago

Botswana rhinos risk wipeout as poaching rises

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.