Russian Biotech Lab to Print Bigger Pieces of Muscle Tissue in Space - Cofounder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) 3D Bioprinting Solutions, a Russian biotechnology lab, plans to print even bigger pieces of muscle tissue in space after growing the first-ever meat in zero gravity, its cofounder said Wednesday.

The company announced Monday that its groundbreaking experiment to create muscle tissue from cow, rabbit and fish cells inside a bioprinter on the International Space Station had been successful.

"The experiment took seven days, which is a short term. We have plans for a longer cultivation of bigger constructs with a greater number of cells," Yusef Khesuani told reporters in Moscow.

Khesuani, who is also the company's managing partner, said the printed muscle samples were only a few millimeters long.

The bioprinter has also been used to assemble things like thyroid gland, cartilage tissue and E. coli bacterial biofilm constructs, which will be particularly useful for researching antibiotic resistance in pathogenic bacteria.

"Labs have had no success in producing satisfactory [biofilm] models on earth. So, what we have to offer may prove an ideal model for testing antibiotics to treat antibiotic-resistant chronic diseases," Khesuani said.

Bacterial biofilms are communities of bacteria that form three-dimensional structures. They are associated with chronic illnesses, such as chronic bronchitis. Biofilm-based infections are extremely resistant to antibiotics.