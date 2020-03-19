UrduPoint.com
Russian Businesses From Alliance To Fight COVID-19

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Yandex and Mail.ru Group have formed an alliance to fight the spread of novel coronavirus in Russia, the Russian government said Thursday.

The representatives of the alliance met earlier in the day with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"During the meeting, the creation of the alliance against COVID-19 was announced. The main objective of the alliance is to conduct the expedient testing of the population using the best available technologies, as well as to ensure industrial safety and uninterrupted operation of the large Russian companies," the Cabinet said in a statement. 

