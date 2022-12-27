UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Adds LGBTQ+ 'Propaganda' To List Of Banned Internet Content

Daniyal Sohail Published December 27, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Russian Cabinet Adds LGBTQ+ 'Propaganda' to List of Banned Internet Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russia's government has added LGBTQ+ "propaganda" to the list of content that is prohibited on the internet, according to a relevant decree published on the official legal information portal on Monday.

"The government of Russia decides to approve... a unified registry of domain Names, indexes of website pages on the Internet...

containing information the dissemination of which is prohibited in Russia... promoting non-traditional sexual relations and (or) preferences, pedophilia, gender reassignment," the decree said.

In particular, the list includes information promoting LGBTQ+ relationships, pedophilia, and gender reassignment.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of laws banning "propaganda" of LGBTQ+, pedophilia and gender reassignment.

