Russian Cargo Spacecraft Was Docked To ISS Manually Due To Trajectory Deviation- Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russian Cargo Spacecraft Was Docked to ISS Manually Due to Trajectory Deviation- Roscosmos

Docking of Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) had to be conducted manually because the cargo spacecraft deviated too much from the intended trajectory, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos explained to Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Docking of Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) had to be conducted manually because the cargo spacecraft deviated too much from the intended trajectory, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos explained to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov assisted the successful docking.

"Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft deviated from the berthing axis during the docking," Roscosmos said.

It was said during the broadcast of the docking that the rolling deflection exceeded 30 degrees.

"Following recommendations of experts from the main flight management group, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov switched to the manual docking mode and successfully docked Progress at the ISS," the space corporation recalled.

