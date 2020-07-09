UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cargo Spaceship Progress MS-13 Heads Back To Earth From ISS With Waste Cargo

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Cargo Spaceship Progress MS-13 Heads Back to Earth From ISS With Waste Cargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spaceship has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) to return to Earth, a spokesperson for Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Progress MS-13 arrived at the ISS last December. The ISS crew unloaded the cargo and filled it with waste.

"Progress MS-13 undocked from the Pirs module at 9.23 p.m. Moscow time [18:23 GMT]," Roscosmos spokesperson said.

The spaceship is expected to enter the atmosphere at 22:05 GMT and begin to collapse at 22:07 GMT.

The ship's fireproof elements are estimated to fall in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean 1,125 miles east of the New Zealand capital of Wellington at 22:13 GMT.

The Progress spacecraft are used to take fuel, oxygen, water and other cargo to the ISS. Since 1978, the Progress cargo spacecraft of various modifications have been launched to the space station over 160 times.

The current ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Douglas Wellington Progress December From New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

52 minutes ago

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

3 hours ago

UAE Begins Using Police Dogs to Detect COVID-19 Am ..

52 minutes ago

Israel May Start Annexation of Palestinian Lands S ..

53 minutes ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

3 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.