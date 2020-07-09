Russian Cargo Spaceship Progress MS-13 Heads Back to Earth From ISS With Waste Cargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's Progress MS-13 cargo spaceship has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) to return to Earth, a spokesperson for Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Progress MS-13 arrived at the ISS last December. The ISS crew unloaded the cargo and filled it with waste.

"Progress MS-13 undocked from the Pirs module at 9.23 p.m. Moscow time [18:23 GMT]," Roscosmos spokesperson said.

The spaceship is expected to enter the atmosphere at 22:05 GMT and begin to collapse at 22:07 GMT.

The ship's fireproof elements are estimated to fall in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean 1,125 miles east of the New Zealand capital of Wellington at 22:13 GMT.

The Progress spacecraft are used to take fuel, oxygen, water and other cargo to the ISS. Since 1978, the Progress cargo spacecraft of various modifications have been launched to the space station over 160 times.

The current ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.