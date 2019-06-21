UrduPoint.com
Russian Communications Ministry Confirms Holding Cooperation Talks With Huawei

Daniyal Sohail 11 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:12 AM

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has indeed held negotiations on cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei and continues maintaining such contacts, Minister Konstantin Noskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media has indeed held negotiations on cooperation with Chinese tech giant Huawei and continues maintaining such contacts, Minister Konstantin Noskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in June, The Bell newspaper, citing sources, reported that Noskov, ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, had held talks with Huawei Deputy Chairman Guo Ping. The sides purportedly discussed the possibility of switching the Chinese smartphones from Android to Russia-developed Aurora operating system. The media outlet also claimed that the two discussed the localization of production of Huawei devices in Russia, as well as possible joint production of chips and software.

"The meeting did take place. We are holding negotiations," Noskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the details of the meeting.

He, however, did not disclose any details.

In mid-May, the United States added Huawei to its trade black list. Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, which has barred the world's biggest phone maker from access to certain Android components.

