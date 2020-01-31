Russian Communications Watchdog Starts Proceedings Against Facebook, Twitter

Roskomnadzor launched administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, which had failed to provide information on meeting the requirements to localize Russian users' data bases by the deadline, the Russian communciations watchdog said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Roskomnadzor launched administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter, which had failed to provide information on meeting the requirements to localize Russian users' data bases by the deadline, the Russian communciations watchdog said Friday.

"On January 31, 2020, Roskomnadzor launched administrative proceedings against Facebook, Inc and Twitter, Inc. These companies did not provide information in due time on meeting the requirements for localizing the databases of Russian users of relevant social networks on servers located in the Russian Federation," it said.

Roskomnadzor said Facebook and Twitter faced a fine of 1 million rubles - 6 million rubles ($15,700-$94,500).