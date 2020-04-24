Russian Company Starts Developing Upper Stage for New Soyuz Rocket - Director General

Russian aerospace company Lavochkin, a subsidiary of the state-owned Roscosmos space corporation, has begun to develop a new Fregat-SBU upper stage for the Soyuz-5 spacecraft, Director General Vladimir Kolmykov told Sputnik on Friday

"The NPO Lavochkin stock company has begun to develop the Fregat-SBU upper stage based on the Fregat-SB, it differs from the Fregat-SB upper stage only in the size of the jettisoned tank assembly.

By applying previously tested engineering solutions, we can create an upper stage as soon as possible, no more than in three years, at a minimum financial cost," Kolmykov said.

He added that the Soyuz-5 with a Fregat-SBU upper stage would be capable of delivering up to 5,000 kilograms (11,023 Pounds) to a geostationary transfer orbit.

The Soyuz-5, being developed by the Energia rocket and space corporation and Progress rocket space center, is scheduled for initial testing in 2022.