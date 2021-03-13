Russian Content Block by US IT Firms Shows 'Technological Dead End' - Foreign Ministry

US IT companies "went berserk" and faced "notional and technological dead end," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday when commenting on the digital firms' decision to block content from Russi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US IT companies "went berserk" and faced "notional and technological dead end," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday when commenting on the digital firms' decision to block content from Russia.

The spokeswoman wrote on her Facebook page that upon the seventh anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, US digital giants "decided to celebrate it in their own way." In particular, Google imposed an age limit on Andrei Kondrashov's documentary "Crimea.

The Way to the Homeland" due to alleged scenes of violence. Besides, Instagram partially blocked the Crimean Krym 24 broadcaster's account, banning it from posting text information besides photos, Zakharova added.

"Washington's goal is obvious � the use of information technology opportunities for unfair competition in all areas," Zakharova wrote.

She added that the platforms "went berserk" due to the lack of "common standards for self-management," which demonstrates a "notional and technological dead end."