UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Content Block By US IT Firms Shows 'Technological Dead End' - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:51 PM

Russian Content Block by US IT Firms Shows 'Technological Dead End' - Foreign Ministry

US IT companies "went berserk" and faced "notional and technological dead end," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday when commenting on the digital firms' decision to block content from Russi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US IT companies "went berserk" and faced "notional and technological dead end," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday when commenting on the digital firms' decision to block content from Russia.

The spokeswoman wrote on her Facebook page that upon the seventh anniversary of the reunification of Crimea with Russia, US digital giants "decided to celebrate it in their own way." In particular, Google imposed an age limit on Andrei Kondrashov's documentary "Crimea.

The Way to the Homeland" due to alleged scenes of violence. Besides, Instagram partially blocked the Crimean Krym 24 broadcaster's account, banning it from posting text information besides photos, Zakharova added.

"Washington's goal is obvious � the use of information technology opportunities for unfair competition in all areas," Zakharova wrote.

She added that the platforms "went berserk" due to the lack of "common standards for self-management," which demonstrates a "notional and technological dead end."

Related Topics

Dead Google Technology Russia Facebook All From Instagram

Recent Stories

UVAS Ranked among 351- 400 Universities in Times ..

4 minutes ago

The 4th edition of the Sindh Literature Festival o ..

7 minutes ago

Fawad Alam is all set for his acting debut in “K ..

12 minutes ago

Vivo Launches Y31 Featuring 48MP Rear Camera, 6.58 ..

15 minutes ago

Nine more died of Corona in KP: Health Official

5 minutes ago

Chief Secretary KP directs Commissioners, DCs to s ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.