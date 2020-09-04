UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmodromes May Need 2-3 Years To Ensure Inteoperability For Soyuz-2 Rocket

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russian Cosmodromes May Need 2-3 Years to Ensure Inteoperability for Soyuz-2 Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) It may take Russia two-three years to ensure that its standardized Soyuz-2 rocket may be launched from both Baikonur and Vostochny cosmodromes, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), told Sputnik.

At present, the Soyuz-2 rocket assembled for the launch from Baikonur cannot be launched from Vostochny, and vice versa. According to the deputy general designer of the enterprise, Sergei Volkov, in order to achieve interoperability, it will be necessary to modernize not only the rocket itself, but also the ground equipment at the cosmodromes.

"It is enough to change the ground equipment at Baikonur and launch the 'eastern' [intended for the launch from Vostochny] rocket. [The rocket] itself needs no changes," Baranov said.

According to him, no order for equipment modification has been received so far, but in theory two-three years would be required to ensure such interoperability

The Soyuz-2 family of launchers is a modernized and more eco-friendly version of their predecessor - Soyuz rockets.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Enterprise May Family From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Russian Dep ..

9 hours ago

AED27 bn in credit facilities provided to logistic ..

9 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 614 new COVID-19 cases, ..

10 hours ago

UAE partakes in Arab Economy Ministers meeting

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.