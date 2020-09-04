Russian Cosmodromes May Need 2-3 Years to Ensure Inteoperability for Soyuz-2 Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) It may take Russia two-three years to ensure that its standardized Soyuz-2 rocket may be launched from both Baikonur and Vostochny cosmodromes, Dmitry Baranov, the director general of Russia's Progress Rocket Space Center (RCC), told Sputnik.

At present, the Soyuz-2 rocket assembled for the launch from Baikonur cannot be launched from Vostochny, and vice versa. According to the deputy general designer of the enterprise, Sergei Volkov, in order to achieve interoperability, it will be necessary to modernize not only the rocket itself, but also the ground equipment at the cosmodromes.

"It is enough to change the ground equipment at Baikonur and launch the 'eastern' [intended for the launch from Vostochny] rocket. [The rocket] itself needs no changes," Baranov said.

According to him, no order for equipment modification has been received so far, but in theory two-three years would be required to ensure such interoperability

The Soyuz-2 family of launchers is a modernized and more eco-friendly version of their predecessor - Soyuz rockets.