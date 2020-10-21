UrduPoint.com
Russian Cosmonaut Ryzhikov Takes Command Of ISS

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Cosmonaut Ryzhikov Takes Command of ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov took command of the International Space Station (ISS) from NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy on Tuesday, the ceremony was broadcast on the NASA website.

Cassidy handed over to Ryzhikov the symbolic key to the ISS in the US module Destiny in the presence of a joint crew of six.

Cassidy, along with Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, returns from the station to Earth on the Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft on October 22.

Ryzhikov, together with Russia's Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, will continue their flight on the ISS until April 2021. The Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to deliver US astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the ISS in November.

