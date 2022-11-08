Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) next February on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"Second on the 'Dragon': Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will fly to the ISS on an American ship in February 2023. The launch of the Falcon-9 rocket is scheduled from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the agency said.

In addition to a Russian cosmonaut, the Crew-6 mission team includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as an astronaut from the UAE, Sultan Al Neyadi, Roscosmos said.

"In March 2023, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, is scheduled to be delivered to the ISS by Soyuz MS-23," Roscosmos added.

In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21, carrying another crew that included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.