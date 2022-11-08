UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonaut To Fly To ISS On US Crew Dragon Spacecraft In February 2023 - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published November 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) next February on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft, Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"Second on the 'Dragon': Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will fly to the ISS on an American ship in February 2023. The launch of the Falcon-9 rocket is scheduled from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the agency said.

In addition to a Russian cosmonaut, the Crew-6 mission team includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as an astronaut from the UAE, Sultan Al Neyadi, Roscosmos said.

"In March 2023, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, is scheduled to be delivered to the ISS by Soyuz MS-23," Roscosmos added.

In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21, carrying another crew that included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Bowen Florida February March July September From Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

22 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

1 hour ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.