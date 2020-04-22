Russian Cosmonaut Trains Mock Landing on Alien Planet After Space Stint

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka has completed a simulated landing as part of a recovery program after returning from a six-month trip to the International Space Station, the space training center near Moscow said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old landed in a Kazakhstan steppe on April 17 along with US astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan.

The three received a medical check-up on the spot.

"Skripochka took part in an experiment called Constellation, which aimed to assess his ability to perform complex tasks after a long stay aboard the ISS," the center said in a statement.

The training mimicked a landing on another planet, including the opening of hatches, climbing up and down the ladder and operating various equipment. Cosmonauts coming back from future ISS trips will be offered to operate a real Mars rover.