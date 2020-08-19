UrduPoint.com
Russian Cosmonaut Vagner Releases Video Showing Unidentified Objects In Space

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Ivan Vagner, a Russian cosmonaut who is currently a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS), on Wednesday posted a timelapse of the northern lights over the Antarctic, showing five unidentified objects floating through space.

"At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or...? P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec," Vagner wrote on Twitter as a caption for his video.

The cosmonaut added that research institutions that are part of Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, and management of the space agency had been notified.

"The materials were sent to TsNIIMash and the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences for further analysis," Vagner wrote.

Apart from Vagner, the current ISS mission includes Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin and NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy.

