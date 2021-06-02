Russian Cosmonauts at ISS Begin Their First Spacewalk in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) began their first spacewalk in 2021 under the Russian program, they are due to prepare the old Pirs module for undocking.

According to a broadcast on Roscosmos website, cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opened the exit hatch of the Poisk module at 08:53 Moscow time (05:53 GMT), 33 minutes later that scheduled. This is considered the beginning of the spacewalk, which is due to last six hours and 50 minutes.

This is the 55th Russia's exit from the ISS, the first in 2021 and the first in the career of both cosmonauts. During the ISS mission, Novitsky is due to carry out three spacewalk, while Dubrov will make six.

The cosmonauts will replace the removable panel of the liquid flow regulator in the thermal control system of the Zarya module and throw the old panel away. This task was not completed during the previous spacewalk in November.

Novitsky and Dubrov will also prepared the ISS for undocking of the Pirs module, which was delivered in 2001 and will be replaced by the new Nauka module in July. They will remove all the external connections between Pirs and the station.

They will also install on the Poisk module equipment for the Test and Endurance scientific experiments aimed at studying the influence of space conditions on various microorganisms and materials.