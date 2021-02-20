Russian cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) are resuming their attempts to locate the air leak in Russia's Zvezda module and patch the hole up with materials that Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft recently delivered, according to the ISS crew negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian cosmonauts at the International Space Station (ISS) are resuming their attempts to locate the air leak in Russia's Zvezda module and patch the hole up with materials that Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft recently delivered, according to the ISS crew negotiations with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

An expert from the Moscow Region-based Mission Control Center briefed Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov on the schedule, which envisions searching for the exact source of the leak with a microscope, and sealing the leak.

The search for the leak was suspended in December 2020 . The hatch of the Zvezda module was closed and the chamber was regularly pressurized with air to compensate for the leak.

Earlier this week, Russia's Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft delivered to the ISS 40 kilograms (88 Pounds) of nitrogen to compensate for the air leak, as well as adhesive pads to patch up the hole.