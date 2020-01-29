UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts Invited To Fly To Orbit On Board US Spacecraft - Artemyev

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Russian Cosmonauts Invited to Fly to Orbit on Board US Spacecraft - Artemyev

A number of Russian cosmonauts have already been invited to fly on board new US spacecraft, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A number of Russian cosmonauts have already been invited to fly on board new US spacecraft, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said Wednesday.

"The people who received proposals to fly on board American spacecraft are in the team," Artemyev said, without specifying Names, at the presentation of his photo album book at the Museum of Cosmonautics.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

16 minutes ago

Ayesha on journey to attain success in Cricket

6 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Signed Memorandum on Strategic Cooper ..

6 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

29 minutes ago

Two Japanese Nationals Evacuated From Wuhan Displa ..

6 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for promotion of Urdu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.