Russian Cosmonauts Invited to Fly to Orbit on Board US Spacecraft - Artemyev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A number of Russian cosmonauts have already been invited to fly on board new US spacecraft, cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said Wednesday.

"The people who received proposals to fly on board American spacecraft are in the team," Artemyev said, without specifying Names, at the presentation of his photo album book at the Museum of Cosmonautics.