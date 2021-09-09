UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk Second Time In Week

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:14 PM

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov took their second spacewalk this week to continue integrating the Nauka module into the International Space Station (ISS), as seen by a Roscosmos broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov took their second spacewalk this week to continue integrating the Nauka module into the International Space Station (ISS), as seen by a Roscosmos broadcast.

According to the Russian space agency, the spacewalk started at 5:55 p.m. Moscow time (14:55 GMT). The cosmonauts will connect a local Ethernet network cable routed from the American ISS segment to the Nauka module and install a handrail on the module for comfortable movement.

In addition, Novitskiy and Dubrov will have to route Ethernet cables between the Zvezda and Nauka modules, two high-frequency television cables and others.

Dubrov inspected the antennas of the Kurs rendezvous system of the Progress MS-17 cargo spaceship.

"I do not see any visual damage to the antenna on my left. I also observe the antenna on my right, no damage too," the cosmonaut said.

This is the 58th ISS spacewalk of the Russian program and the third this year. The two previous spacewalks were also conducted by Novitskiy and Dubrov on June 2 and September 3.

