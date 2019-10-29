Russian Cosmonauts to Celebrate Unity Day on Board International Space Station - Roscosmos

Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, who are currently on the International Space Station (ISS), will get a chance to celebrate Unity Day on November 4, a spokesperson of the Russian Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, who are currently on the International Space Station (ISS), will get a chance to celebrate Unity Day on November 4, a spokesperson of the Russian Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik.

Unity Day in Russia commemorates a turning point in the Polish-Russian War of 1605-1618 and the end of the Time of Troubles.

"The cosmonauts will have this day off," the Roscosmos spokesperson said.

Skvortsov has been on the ISS since July; he arrived there on a Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft together with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

Skripochka joined the ISS crew in September, along with Jessica Meir of NASA and the first United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori.

Al Mansoori returned from his eight-day mission in October.