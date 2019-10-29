UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts To Celebrate Unity Day On Board International Space Station - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 47 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

Russian Cosmonauts to Celebrate Unity Day on Board International Space Station - Roscosmos

Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, who are currently on the International Space Station (ISS), will get a chance to celebrate Unity Day on November 4, a spokesperson of the Russian Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian cosmonauts Aleksandr Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, who are currently on the International Space Station (ISS), will get a chance to celebrate Unity Day on November 4, a spokesperson of the Russian Roscosmos space agency told Sputnik.

Unity Day in Russia commemorates a turning point in the Polish-Russian War of 1605-1618 and the end of the Time of Troubles.

"The cosmonauts will have this day off," the Roscosmos spokesperson said.

Skvortsov has been on the ISS since July; he arrived there on a Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft together with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

Skripochka joined the ISS crew in September, along with Jessica Meir of NASA and the first United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori.

Al Mansoori returned from his eight-day mission in October.

Related Topics

Russia United Arab Emirates September October November From

Recent Stories

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz Sharif's case after ..

7 minutes ago

Youth killed in accident in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Traders announce nationwide strike today

23 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on US-China trade optimism ..

29 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Say Killed 11 Taliban Fight ..

29 minutes ago

Chilean Government Rules Out Another State of Emer ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.