Russian Cosmonauts to Replace Faulty Signal Amplifier That Caused Soyuz to Abort Docking

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) will replace a faulty signal amplifier of the Kurs rendezvous system that is believed to have prompted the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft to abort its docking with the ISS earlier on Saturday, the NASA broadcast showed.

Russian experts from the Mission Space Center instructed the Russian cosmonauts to make the replacement.

The Soyuz MS-14 with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board was successfully launched into space on Thursday. Earlier on Saturday, the spacecraft, however, failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS, while the docking was delayed until Monday morning.

A special state commission has gathered to look into the incident.