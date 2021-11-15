Russian Cosmonauts, US Astronaut Hide in Soyuz Spacecraft Due to Space Debris

Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Petr Dubrov, as well as US astronaut Mark Vande Hei, moved to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the International Space Station amid approaching space debris

"The Soyuz crew is in the ship, the hatches are closed, we are ready," the Moscow Region flight control center told Dubrov, according to a NASA broadcast.