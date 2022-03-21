Russian Court Bans Facebook, Instagram for Extremism

The Tverskoy district court of Moscow on Monday ruled to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russian for extremism, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Tverskoy district court of Moscow on Monday ruled to ban Facebook and Instagram in Russian for extremism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The court said that the decision will be enforced immediately. At the same time, it was specified that the ban on Meta's activities will not apply to the WhatsApp messenger.