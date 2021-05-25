Russian Court Fines Facebook $353,000 for Failure to Remove Illegal Content

Moscow's Tagansky district court on Tuesday fined Facebook 26 million rubles (over $353,000) for failure to delete illegal content, court's spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court on Tuesday fined Facebook 26 million rubles (over $353,000) for failure to delete illegal content, court's spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik.

"Facebook was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.

41 of the administrative offenses code of Russia, and was fined 4 million rubles," Gurinchuk said.

In total, the court considered eight protocols against Facebook. The overall fine amounted to 26 million rubles.