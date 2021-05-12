UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russian Court Fines Telegram $67,000 for Failure to Delete Illegal Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) A Moscow court on Wednesday fined the Telegram messaging app a combined 5 million rubles ($67,000) on two counts of failing to delete illegal content.

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor filed lawsuits against social media in February and March for not taking down calls for children to take part in unauthorized protests.

Russian websites VKontakte and Odnoklassniki as well as international platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok are also facing charges.

Twitter and VKontakte have already been fined $119,800 and $20,000 respectively for this infringement. VKontakte called the lawsuit an attempt to regulate the internet and promised to appeal.

