UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Fines Yandex.Eda $750 For Leaking Customer Data

Daniyal Sohail Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russian Court Fines Yandex.Eda $750 for Leaking Customer Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A Moscow district court has fined Yandex.Eda, Russian online food ordering and delivery platform 60,000 rubles ($750) for leaking user data, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yandex.Eda LLC was sentenced to an administrative fine of 60,000 rubles," the court said.

On March 1, the company revealed that careless actions by one of its employees led to the leakage of the phone numbers and Names of the service's customers and information about their orders. According to Yandex, the leak did not affect the banking, payment, and registration data of users.

Some users of the service filed collective and individual lawsuits against Yandex.Eda in connection with the leakage of personal data. According to lawyers interviewed by Sputnik, the chance to win such a lawsuit is quite high, but the amount of compensation is unlikely to exceed 5,000 rubles.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Lawyers Company Fine March Court

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

54 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

2 seconds ago
 Gold imports surge by 160% in 3 quarters

Gold imports surge by 160% in 3 quarters

3 seconds ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 290 points to close at 45 ..

PSX stays bearish, loses 290 points to close at 45,652 points

5 seconds ago
 About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in dis ..

About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in distt Rajanpur

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.