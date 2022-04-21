Russian Court Fines Yandex.Eda $750 for Leaking Customer Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A Moscow district court has fined Yandex.Eda, Russian online food ordering and delivery platform 60,000 rubles ($750) for leaking user data, the court told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yandex.Eda LLC was sentenced to an administrative fine of 60,000 rubles," the court said.

On March 1, the company revealed that careless actions by one of its employees led to the leakage of the phone numbers and Names of the service's customers and information about their orders. According to Yandex, the leak did not affect the banking, payment, and registration data of users.

Some users of the service filed collective and individual lawsuits against Yandex.Eda in connection with the leakage of personal data. According to lawyers interviewed by Sputnik, the chance to win such a lawsuit is quite high, but the amount of compensation is unlikely to exceed 5,000 rubles.