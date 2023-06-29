Russian Court Sentences Yandex. Lavka Former Head to 8 Years in Jail for Fake News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Moscow Basmanny District Court sentenced Ilia Krasilshik, the former head of Yandex. Lavka, to eight years in jail in absentia for spreading fake news about the Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To impose a sentence on Krasilshik in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 years with serving the sentence in a general regime colony," judge Elena Lenskaya proclaimed.

Krasilshik is also banned from administering websites for the entire term of serving his sentence and another 4 years after that.