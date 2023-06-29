Open Menu

Russian Court Sentences Yandex. Lavka Former Head To 8 Years In Jail For Fake News

Daniyal Sohail Published June 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russian Court Sentences Yandex. Lavka Former Head to 8 Years in Jail for Fake News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Moscow Basmanny District Court sentenced Ilia Krasilshik, the former head of Yandex. Lavka, to eight years in jail in absentia for spreading fake news about the Russian military, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To impose a sentence on Krasilshik in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 years with serving the sentence in a general regime colony," judge Elena Lenskaya proclaimed.

Krasilshik is also banned from administering websites for the entire term of serving his sentence and another 4 years after that.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail From Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

45 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

45 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

45 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

1 hour ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

5 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

5 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology